Xabi Alonso asks Chelsea to join Arsenal in race for top midfielder

Dani Olmo is the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal this summer, but the Gunners are now facing competition from Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Olmo has recently had to address speculation surrounding his future and has insisted that he is not planning to leave Barcelona. However, circumstances in football can change quickly, particularly when major clubs express an interest in securing a player’s services during the transfer window.

Arsenal’s Continued Interest

Arsenal are eager to sign the Spanish attacker as they look to build on their successful 2025/2026 campaign. The Gunners regard Olmo as one of the finest attacking players in Europe and believe his creativity and technical quality would strengthen their squad significantly.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to do everything within reason to complete the transfer and have maintained a strong interest in the Barcelona player. Nevertheless, persuading both the club and the player to agree to a move has proven to be a difficult task.

Olmo remains an important figure at Barcelona and continues to enjoy life at a club he has always supported. As a result, there is currently no indication that he is actively seeking a departure.

Chelsea Enter the Race

According to Fichajes, Arsenal now face a significant challenge from a Premier League rival, with Xabi Alonso viewing Olmo as a player capable of strengthening Chelsea’s squad.

The report claims that Alonso has added the Spaniard to his transfer wishlist as he prepares for his first transfer window as Chelsea manager. Olmo’s intelligence on the ball, versatility and technical ability are qualities that would appeal to any elite side seeking to improve its attacking options.

Despite the growing interest from England, Olmo is not believed to be in a rush to leave Barcelona. His connection to the club and satisfaction with his current situation could play a major role in any decision regarding his future.

However, if he eventually changes his stance and decides to pursue a new challenge, Chelsea are expected to rival Arsenal for his signature as both clubs attempt to bring one of Spain’s most gifted attackers to the Premier League.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…