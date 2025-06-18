Xabi Alonso delivers a fresh Rodrygo update amidst Arsenal interest 

Xabi Alonso is settling into his role as the new manager of Real Madrid and is determined to make the most of the opportunity. Managing Real Madrid is arguably the pinnacle of any managerial career, and the chance has come relatively early in Alonso’s journey on the touchline. With expectations already high, he is now focused on laying the foundations for long-term success at the club.

As part of that process, Alonso is paying close attention to squad matters and is keen to make the right decisions regarding player selection and transfers. One of the pressing topics he must address is the future of Rodrygo, whose role in the team came under scrutiny towards the end of last season.

Rodrygo’s uncertain future sparks interest from Arsenal

Rodrygo’s reduced involvement in the latter stages of the campaign led to speculation that he could be available for transfer. This uncertainty has alerted Arsenal, who are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian should he become available. The Gunners are monitoring the situation closely and are waiting to see how Alonso intends to use the attacker.

The former midfielder was asked about Rodrygo during his official unveiling as Real Madrid manager and gave some clarity on the situation. As quoted by Football London, he said, “I know what had happened. The end of the season wasn’t easy for him. He took some time to reset. We’ve talked since day one, and I see him eager to contribute on the field and enjoy himself.”

Alonso keen to reintegrate Rodrygo

This statement suggests that Alonso values Rodrygo and is planning to reintegrate him into the team. It also indicates that, at least for now, Real Madrid are not actively seeking to part ways with the player. While this may not completely shut the door on a possible transfer, it does mean Arsenal may need to be patient if they wish to pursue their interest.

Rodrygo would certainly be a high-quality addition to the Arsenal squad, but as things stand, the Gunners may have to wait for any real opportunity to emerge.

