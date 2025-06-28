Xabi Alonso forced to give another update on the future of Arsenal target

Xabi Alonso has made a strong start to life as Real Madrid’s manager and is focused on giving all of his players a fair opportunity. One of the players under his leadership is Arsenal target Rodrygo, and the former midfielder has publicly stated his confidence in the attacker’s role at the club.

Alonso’s appointment has brought fresh energy to the team, and his goal is to build a unified group that believes in his project. While managing a squad filled with stars, he knows not everyone will feature regularly. However, his handling of these decisions will be crucial to maintaining harmony.

Rodrygo has been at the centre of speculation, especially with his limited involvement in recent fixtures. The Brazilian did not start in the games against Pachuca and RB Salzburg, prompting further questions about his long-term place in Alonso’s setup.

Alonso Confirms Rodrygo Remains in His Plans

Despite those doubts, Alonso was clear when asked about Rodrygo’s future. As reported by the Daily Mail, he responded to the concerns with reassurance:

“He looks good to me, enthusiastic. The other day was a technical decision. He remains important and we will need him in the Club World Cup. He is a special player and he will have a significant role.”

That statement reflects a desire to keep Rodrygo involved. It suggests that the decision to bench him was tactical rather than a sign of exclusion or dissatisfaction.

Arsenal Keeping Tabs Amid Uncertainty

Although Alonso’s comments were positive, Rodrygo’s situation is still being monitored by other clubs, Arsenal included. The Gunners have long been linked with the attacker and are expected to continue watching his status closely.

While Alonso insists Rodrygo is in his plans, a lot can change quickly in football. If opportunities dry up, a player of his quality could become available, and Arsenal may be ready to act.

For now, Rodrygo remains a valued part of the Real Madrid squad, but with strong interest building in England, his future is far from sealed.