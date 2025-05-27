Xabi Alonso just ended Arsenal’s dream of signing Real Madrid star

Arsenal have been actively pursuing a move for Rodrygo in recent weeks, although they may face significant challenges in securing his signature.

The Brazilian forward currently plays for Real Madrid and has been a pivotal figure throughout much of his time at the club. While Real Madrid boasts a squad filled with some of the most prominent talents in world football, changes are anticipated following the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

Changes Expected Under Alonso’s Leadership

With Alonso now at the helm, it is widely expected that alterations to the squad will take place. These may include the introduction of new players, which could lead to the departure of some existing stars. Arsenal are hopeful that Rodrygo could be among those made available and remain optimistic about their chances of signing the Brazilian international.

Speculation had circulated suggesting that Alonso would be open to Rodrygo’s exit, as the player might not feature in his tactical plans. This development encouraged Arsenal’s interest, giving them the impression that a transfer could be feasible.

Alonso Addresses the Transfer Speculation

However, the narrative took a different turn when Alonso was directly asked about the reports connecting Rodrygo with a move away from Madrid. In response, as cited by Standard Sport, Alonso stated:

“He’s a Madrid player, and I will have a conversation with everyone because we need to do so.

We’ll get to know each other. He’s a spectacular player and we need him.”

These comments suggest that Alonso currently views Rodrygo as an essential member of his squad. Nevertheless, as the newly appointed manager has yet to work closely with the team, his perspective on individual players could evolve in the coming months. Until Alonso has fully assessed the squad, the situation remains fluid, and further developments are likely as the transfer window progresses.

In summary, while Arsenal remain determined in their efforts to secure Rodrygo, the outcome may ultimately depend on Alonso’s evaluation of the player once he begins his tenure in earnest.

