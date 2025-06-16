Xabi Alonso tells Real Madrid what he thinks about selling Arsenal target

As Xabi Alonso resumes his role as manager of Real Madrid, he is expected to assess the future of every player in the squad over the coming weeks. This process will be crucial in shaping the direction of the team under his leadership and will likely involve difficult decisions regarding both established stars and fringe players.

Some individuals are expected to retain their places in the squad regardless of the managerial change, but recent reports suggest that Rodrygo may not be among them. The Brazilian attacker has been the subject of growing speculation, with suggestions that he could depart during the current transfer window. Alonso is reportedly prepared to allow him to leave, depending on how the situation evolves.

Uncertainty Surrounding Rodrygo’s Role

While all players must compete for their position under Alonso, Rodrygo may face an uphill battle to remain a key part of the squad. If recent media coverage is accurate, his standing within the team appears to be under review. This has led to mounting interest from clubs elsewhere, including Arsenal, who are closely monitoring his situation.

Manager’s Comments Complicate Arsenal’s Hopes

However, UOL reveals that Alonso has already communicated his view on Rodrygo to the Real Madrid hierarchy, and it may not be what Arsenal hoped to hear. According to the same report, the former midfielder informed the club’s decision-makers that he is counting on the Arsenal target and does not expect him to be sold.

This indicates that Alonso sees Rodrygo as part of his plans, at least for now. Although the manager is not expected to rush any decisions regarding the squad, the suggestion that he values the attacker could present a setback for clubs pursuing a transfer.

Still, in football, circumstances can change rapidly. If Arsenal or another club were to present Madrid with a substantial offer, the situation could shift. Every player has a price and Rodrygo, who may be open to a new challenge, is no exception.

