Xabi Alonso’s arrival at Madrid changes the narrative on Arsenal target

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo does not look set to leave this summer. He had drifted down the pecking order behind Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, and Los Blancos appeared to view him as surplus to requirements. Yet the arrival of new head coach Xabi Alonso has shifted that narrative, according to reports.

A reinvigorated beginning under Alonso

Rodrygo was one of just five senior players present on Alonso’s first day of training, and on the very next day, the Brazilian aired his satisfaction online with a bold “HAPPY” post alongside training pictures. Reports suggest Alonso is paying him special attention already, aiming to restore the 24‑year‑old to his best form. Rodrygo’s form suffered late in the season, partly due to illness, and he was also left out of Brazil’s national squad recently.

Arsenal watch but staying looks likelier

Amid lingering interest from clubs like Arsenal, Rodrygo seems likely to stay. Initial talks with Alonso and early sessions on the training ground have reportedly persuaded him to continue at Madrid, according to Football-Espana. That view is echoed in Spanish media, which say only a major unexpected turn would see him depart this summer.

Tactical uncertainty still clouding his role

Despite a more positive environment, Rodrygo’s long-term place in Alonso’s plans is yet to be confirmed. Many team-makeup projections don’t include him, especially if Madrid prioritize a strike pairing of Mbappé and Vinícius or adopt a back three with wing-backs. In those scenarios, Rodrygo may have limited minutes.

Alonso himself stated that all players deserve a conversation and has indicated Rodrygo is needed for the Club World Cup squad. However, he also hinted that game-time will be dictated by the tactical system employed.

What are your thoughts on Rodrygo Gooners? It’s looking much more likely that he’ll stay put at Madrid..

