Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Barcelona attempted to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad before Arsenal ultimately secured the midfielder’s signature.

Zubimendi had attracted significant interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs before his move to the Emirates. The Spanish midfielder was already on the radar of major teams across the continent, particularly after he rejected a transfer to Liverpool just 12 months earlier.

Arsenal eventually won the race for his signature, adding him to their squad in a move that has already proven highly beneficial. Since joining the club, Zubimendi has delivered a series of impressive performances and quickly established himself as an important figure in the team’s midfield.

Zubimendi’s influence at Arsenal

The midfielder’s impact has been clear throughout the current campaign. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches, combined with his positional intelligence and composure on the ball, has strengthened Arsenal in a crucial area of the pitch.

His consistent form is widely considered to be one of the reasons Arsenal have enjoyed such a strong season. The Gunners remain firmly in contention to win the league title in the coming months, and Zubimendi’s performances in midfield have played a key role in maintaining their momentum.

Arsenal are extremely satisfied to have the Spaniard in their squad and believe he will continue to meet expectations throughout his time at the club. His contributions so far have reinforced the belief that he can remain a central figure in the team for years to come.

Barcelona interest confirmed

Before completing his move to North London, Zubimendi had also been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid. Reports suggested that Xabi Alonso had attempted to convince the Spanish giants to pursue the midfielder, but the club ultimately decided not to proceed with a deal.

Barcelona were another club that strongly considered signing him. Their former manager has now revealed that he personally pushed for the transfer as the club prepared for the departure of a key midfielder.

Speaking via the Metro, Xavi Hernandez said, “Sergio Busquets was leaving so I asked them to sign Zubimendi and they told me no for financial reasons.”

Barcelona’s financial constraints prevented them from completing the deal, which ultimately allowed Arsenal to secure the player and add a highly influential midfielder to their squad.

