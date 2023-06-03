Xavi deals Arsenal a blow about their transfer target

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has categorically stated that Raphinha is not available for sale and remains a crucial part of his plans at the club.

The Brazilian winger has been a target of Arsenal’s interest since his time playing in the Premier League, and there were previous attempts to sign him before he joined Barcelona.

Despite the abundance of attacking players at Barcelona, Raphinha has not experienced the same level of prominence he enjoyed during his time at Leeds United. This situation might suggest an opportunity for Arsenal to pursue his signature in the summer transfer window. However, Raphinha has expressed his desire to continue playing in Spain.

As the speculation surrounding Raphinha’s future persists, Xavi has addressed the situation by firmly stating that the winger is not for sale and is an important part of his plans at Barcelona.

He said as quoted by Express Sport:

“Raphinha is not on the market. He’s staying at Barcelona and will help us a lot.

“He’s a crucial player for me and a really important player. He makes the difference.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha would be a good signing, but with Xavi’s comments now, we should move on to other players on our shopping list.

The Spanish gaffer will keep the Brazilian as long as he is impressed with his work, so we must turn to our other transfer targets while we can.

