Xavi Hernandez wanted Arsenal man to replace Sergio Busquets

Xavi Hernandez has once again revealed that he wanted Barcelona to sign Martin Zubimendi during his time as manager, identifying the midfielder as the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Busquets departed Barcelona in 2023 after establishing himself as one of the most respected midfielders of his generation, leaving a significant gap in the team. At the time, Xavi recognised the difficulty of replacing such an influential figure and believed that Zubimendi, then at Real Sociedad, was the closest profile available.

The Spaniard was developing into one of the most accomplished midfielders in Europe, attracting interest from several top clubs. Despite this, Xavi has now confirmed that he was unable to secure the signing he desired.

Xavi’s Frustration

Reflecting on the situation, Xavi explained the internal challenges he faced when attempting to bring Zubimendi to the club. His comments suggest that financial limitations played a decisive role in the decision not to pursue the transfer.

He said via the Metro:

‘Sergio Busquets was leaving so I asked them to sign Zubimendi and they told me no for financial reasons.

‘Then Jordi Cruyff left because of the contempt they showed him – I mean, Cruyff’s son. They, who carry the banner of Cruyffism… I told him, “What are you saying? We just won the league”, and a month and a half later, they let Mateu Alemany go as a director.’

These remarks underline Xavi’s frustration at the time, both in terms of recruitment decisions and broader changes behind the scenes at the club.

Zubimendi’s Rise

Zubimendi remained in Spain for two more seasons following that period before eventually making a move to Arsenal. His development has continued, and he is now regarded as a key figure within the Gunners’ squad.

His performances could prove decisive as Arsenal pushes for major honours, including a potential league title. Should he play a central role in such success, it may prompt reflection among clubs that previously had the opportunity to sign him.

Liverpool and Real Madrid were among those linked with the midfielder, and his continued progress highlights why he was so highly sought after during his time at Real Sociedad.