Xavi Simons is asked about the Arsenal rumours – “Soon we will decide together”

The Dutch international midfielder Xavi Simons has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and he certainly has the perfect profile for Arteta’s project. He is only 20 years old, but after a fantastic breakout season in the Eredevisie, in which he scored 22 goals and made 11 assists in 48 games, he is certainly oozing with talent and experience for such a tender age.

There is no surprise that he has garnered the interest of many top clubs in Europe, but after seeing Mikel Arteta’s youth policy I am sure he will be attracted to moving to the Emirates.

Maybe Arsenal fans will remember when Xavi played against us at the Emirates in the Europa League Group Stages….

But it seems that Arsenal fans will have to wait a bit before finding out what Simons future holds as he is currently in training with the Holland squad ahead of their Nations League semi-final against Croatia, and he has made it clear that nothing will be discussed until after the international break. When asked about the rumours, Simons responded: ‘I don’t know yet’

‘I’m now with the Dutch national team, I’m going to work here for two weeks and then we’ll see what happens. Soon we will decide together with family what is best for me.’

Well, he didn’t say it is not going to happen, which is a plus. I think he would be a great addition so our squad as he very talented, but I think he is in need of some time in the gym to bulk up before facing the EPL defenders, but I’m certainly interested in what Arteta’s thinks of him…..

