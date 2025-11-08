Xhaka admits it is emotional to face Arsenal as an opponent

Granit Xhaka spent seven seasons at Arsenal, and the midfielder will face his former club today as he lines up for Sunderland in their Premier League clash. After a spell at Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka returned to England this summer and has been instrumental in Sunderland’s impressive start to the season. The Swiss international had his share of highs and lows during his time at Arsenal, but he left as one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players. Since departing the Emirates, Xhaka has also won a league title in Germany and is now helping Sunderland punch above their weight in the top flight.

Sunderland’s Challenge Against Arsenal

Sunderland have defied expectations this season, performing well as a newly promoted side. Many teams returning to the Premier League have struggled to maintain form in recent years, but Sunderland have adapted quickly, demonstrating resilience and organisation. The game against Arsenal represents a significant test for the Black Cats as they aim to secure their Premier League status for the coming seasons. Xhaka’s presence adds experience and composure to Sunderland’s midfield, giving them an extra edge in high-pressure encounters.

For Xhaka, facing Arsenal will also carry a personal significance. He will encounter former teammates and coaching staff, making the match an emotional experience. Despite this, he is expected to focus on helping Sunderland challenge his old club and secure a positive result for his current side.

Xhaka Reflects on the Encounter

Speaking on the Sunderland website, Xhaka said: “It will be an emotional game for myself – I had seven amazing years there. I still have contact with many players, with the coaching staff. To play against them here in Sunderland, of course, is very special. Hopefully I can enjoy it as well and let’s see who the better team on this day is.”

His comments highlight the unique nature of the fixture for him, blending professional ambition with personal nostalgia. Xhaka will aim to perform at his best while navigating the emotional aspects of the match, and his experience could prove decisive in a game that is likely to be competitive and closely contested.

