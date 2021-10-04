Xhaka agrees for Amazon All or Nothing cameras to follow his injury recovery

Arsenal fans who are excited about watching the club’s Amazon All or Nothing documentary will be delighted to hear that there will be even more content for them to consume.

This is because Granit Xhaka has agreed for the show’s cameras to follow him as he makes a recovery from his latest injury.

The Swiss midfielder will miss the next three months through the injury he sustained in the North London Derby against Tottenham.

Xhaka will be a tremendous loss for the Arsenal team as they begin to impress in the Premier League.

The spotlight would naturally be on the team as Xhaka recuperates, but Arsenal fans will now get a first-hand view of how Xhaka recovered from his injury when the All or Nothing series is released.

The Athletic says the midfielder has agreed for the cameras to follow him through his journey to full recovery.

They claim the cameras have already started following him regularly while he visits the club’s Colney training ground.

In the absence of Xhaka, it is expected that Albert Sambi Lokonga will become a key member of the Arsenal first team.

The Belgian joined them in the summer and has been impressive. He will no doubt now look to form a positive midfield partnership with Thomas Partey.