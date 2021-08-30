Arsenal News Gooner News

“Xhaka and Arsenal can have no complaints” over red card against Man City

Arsenal went to the Etihad at the weekend as massive underdogs, and it was bad enough that they were two goals down within the first 20 minutes, from Man City’s first two attempts on goal as well.

But that was made even worse when suddenly Granit Xhaka decided to go for a two-footed sliding tackle on João Cancelo when the Gunners were trying to get back into the match.

This left Arsenal with ten men, and no possible chance to stage an unlikely comeback against the EPL Champions.

Many Arsenal fans were incensed that Xhaka was given a straight red, and argued that he didn’t even make contact with the Man City star, but according to the extremely experienced now-retired referee Mike Halsey, the Swiss captain can have no complaints about the punishment.

Halsey said in his column in CaughtOffside: “I think you’ve got to say what on earth was Granit Xhaka doing making a challenge of that nature in that part of the field in the Man City v Arsenal game on Saturday. He’s got experience and should know much, much better than that.

“What you’ve got to think about in those situations is that a player that challenges or lunges with one or two feet off the ground, from the front, from the side or from behind, that endangers an opponents safety with excessive force, it leaves the referee with no choice but to send the player off for serious foul play.

“From where Martin (Atkinson) was, it looked a poor challenge, and the Manchester City player had to take evasive action.

“Had he not, he could’ve suffered a serious injury.

“Had Martin shown a yellow card for a ‘reckless’ challenge, it would’ve been interesting to see if VAR would’ve recommended a review.

“Frankly, Xhaka and Arsenal can have no complaints.”

The fact is that Xhaka should have known better, considering the amount of times he has been carded for similar offences. Even Arsene Wenger famously admitted that had instructed Xhaka to stay on his feet many years ago, but it seems that sometimes Xhaka simply can’t stop himself…

Posted by

Tags Granit Xhaka

8 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Gunnerdev says:
    August 30, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    He should have gone a long time ago

    Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    August 30, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    Not only should xhaka not be in the team he shouldn’t be at Arsenal. 100% red card and what else should we expect from Captain Marvel.

    Reply
  3. M Hunt says:
    August 30, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    4 red cards and 27 yellow cards and he’s still a club Captain. What does he have to do to be moved on?

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 30, 2021 at 5:43 pm

      I ike what you did there M Hunt

      Reply
    2. Reggie says:
      August 30, 2021 at 5:50 pm

      Only four Red cards, i must be having a reoccurring dream.

      Reply
  4. Greco says:
    August 30, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    I cant believe you!!!keep moaning about players, Arteta and Kronkes but what i cant digest is brentfords second goal,citys second goal ,xhakas red ,pogbas tackle etc etc etc etc etc.
    COME ON YOU GUNNERS!STOP HAILING THE THIEF!

    Reply
    1. Stanley Collins Essuman-Mensah says:
      August 30, 2021 at 6:23 pm

      True that bro

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs