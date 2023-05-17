Xhaka asks for more time to make decision amid interest from Germany

Granit Xhaka’s move to German club Bayer Leverkusen seems to be moving fast and the Swiss captain could be playing in his last season for Arsenal.

Recent reports made it clear he is on the verge of joining Xabi Alonso’s side and Tuttomercatoweb has offered a new update on the development.

The report claims Xhaka is indeed considering an offer from the German side ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, it is far from a done deal, with the report stating the Switzerland captain has asked the Germans to give him more time to ponder on the move.

While his wife reportedly wants to return to Germany, it seems Xhaka is not so keen on leaving the Emirates at the moment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has had a good time on our books and this is probably the best time to move him on as we seek to rebuild the team.

The midfielder was an important player for us this season, but he is not getting any younger and we do not expect him to be in the squad forever.

We already have several midfield targets on our radar, so replacing him should not be much of a problem.

Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…