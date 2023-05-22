Xhaka backs Arteta to stay on as Arsenal’s manager

Granit Xhaka has backed Mikel Arteta as the perfect manager for Arsenal after the Gunners missed out on winning the Premier League this season.

Arteta has made Arsenal one of the top clubs in England in this campaign and they will now build on that.

However, there was talk of him leaving because he did not possess the experience to beat a team like Man City by those who do not believe the Gunners had a good campaign.

But midfielder Xhaka insists he is the right man for the job. The Swiss captain says via The Daily Mail:

‘You can forget this question – he is more than the right manager for this team.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has improved us as a club on all fronts and it is unthinkable that he would leave.

The club now see he can lead us to become a successful team again and we expect them to back him with better players in the next transfer window instead of offloading him.

We are all now excited about the future because of the tremendous job Arteta has done and removing him as the club’s manager will set us back several years regardless of who we bring in as his successor.

