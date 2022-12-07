Granit Xhaka backs Nketiah to replace Jesus – “No different option”

The Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka was cruelly knocked out of the World Cup last night by Portugal, and he will now fly off to join his Arsenal team-mates at the Dubai training camp, but one player who will not be training with Mikel Arteta’s squad is our Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who is now in hospital after an operation on his knee for an injury sustained in Qatar.

Granit admitted that he had spoken to Jesus just after the game he was injured in: “I spoke with him straight after the Cameroon game,” he told the Standard.

“We have the contact between each other, with all the players we have here in the World Cup.

“It’s a shame because you saw in the first round of the Premier League how important he is for us. I don’t know how big the injury is, maybe two or three months, I think.

“But he is a strong guy. It’s a small injury for him I think, and we will support him. He knows that we are behind him and hopefully we can get him back as quick as possible.”

Granit was then asked if he thought Arsenal could cope without their star striker while he was on the sidelines, and he replied: “We have to. We have no different option,”

“We have the option with Eddie, of course. He showed great games as well in the past and we need to support Gabi first.

“We need to support Eddie as well, because he will be a big, big part of the next two or three months. But I am looking forward because we have the quality to bring Eddie there and to help him.”

Granit is our best example of what can be achieved with grit and determination, and depite Arsenal fans misgivings over relying on Nketiah in Jesus’ absence, there is a reason why Mikel Arteta persuaded him to sign a contract extension.

It is now Eddie’s time to stand up and be counted, so let’s get behind him and continue our winning ways, whoever is on the pitch…

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Saka discusses Jesus, Southgate, Mbappe et al ahead of the big game against France

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids