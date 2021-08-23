Xhaka calls for unity among fans and players after Chelsea defeat

Granit Xhaka has called on Arsenal’s fans to unite with the club’s players and support them in a tough time like this.
The Gunners are in a rough patch after starting their Premier League season with consecutive losses against Brentford and Chelsea.
They were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates by Chelsea yesterday and some fans have become very frustrated already.
The Gunners missed out on European football at the end of last season and have invested around 150m euros on their squad this summer to improve it.
They have spent on the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Aaron Ramsdale in their bid to do better this season.
Yet they were beaten by Brentford in their season opener and Chelsea in their first home game of the season.
These results have seen some fans turn on the players and even Mikel Arteta, but Xhaka says now is the time for everyone to unite and bring success back to the club.
Speaking to Arsenal’s official website after the game, Xhaka said: “Of course (motivated by criticism).
“The other way is by staying together. A lot of people try to speak and to kill a little bit the players and the team.
“But the strongest thing to do at the moment is to be together, and only together will we be stronger and give the results on the pitch after.”
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
That’s not a problem! Unity brings togetherness and understanding. But the major problem is the Coach. He cannot take Arsenal to the promised Land!
could things get any worse…imagine the audacity of this club and it’s manager to not only allow this bird flipping, underwhelming, thirsty for Rome, 3-wheeled shopping cart of a player to remain at the club, but to likewise put him in a leadership position, after the aforementioned actions, with an extension, a raise and the armband to boot, just goes to show how much of a clown show this organization has become with Arteta/Edu in charge…it’s incredibly worrisome
@TRVL4e
EPIC…Spot on Gooner. 😂😂😂😂
Our manager can’t get the best out of the players we have. A more experienced manager can
Question is when is enough, enough? How much more time do we give MA?
We have finished 8th place twice and lost our 1st 2 matches heading into City
We are in a very bad place
First time in our history we’ve opened a season with 2 defeats/no goals…
On top of starting a league campaign with a defeat against newly promoted opposition for the first time since 1976-77. You’ve got to hand it to MA, he’s still smashing those records!
BTW, Stephanie, have you checked your predictions? You’ve smashed it this week!! You go girl 👏🙂
It’s more pretty words. Arteta does the same after a defeat. We need more than just words though. We need to see improvement on the pitch and it’s not been happening for months. The last time Arsenal truly played well and had an identity as well as being entertaining was right after the restart. That was a year ago now.
Talk is cheap, actions matter.
Oddly enough, if they showed something on the pitch Arteta and Xhaka wouldn’t be begging for support.
Can’t win every game, if they fought & lost the match, fans would support them.
However, the negative tactics, lack of creativity, and some of the worst and most unidentifiable football I’ve ever seen this club play is taking its toll.
Do they not get fans don’t want Arteta-ball?
Xhaka should talk to Arteta instead, get him to change his tactics to get a tune out of this squad.
Stop micromanaging and give the fellas a bit of freedom.
Who enjoys watching the same crap every week? We’re predictable in every way.
Rather than changing things up, Arteta begs for more time and delivers more of the same.
Don’t spend another penny, and let a new manager get a player or 2 in January.
tactically inept, perfect reflection of our coach/manager, and that is Granit Xhaka
Arteta and Xhaka are both the reason why this club is on the down. How does the owner, the board and some supporters accept that. Thankfully it’s only a few supporters who cannot see that Arteta hasn’t got what it takes to lift Arsenal. I don’t think the players can play for him.