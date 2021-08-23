Xhaka calls for unity among fans and players after Chelsea defeat

Granit Xhaka has called on Arsenal’s fans to unite with the club’s players and support them in a tough time like this.

The Gunners are in a rough patch after starting their Premier League season with consecutive losses against Brentford and Chelsea.

They were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates by Chelsea yesterday and some fans have become very frustrated already.

The Gunners missed out on European football at the end of last season and have invested around 150m euros on their squad this summer to improve it.

They have spent on the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Aaron Ramsdale in their bid to do better this season.

Yet they were beaten by Brentford in their season opener and Chelsea in their first home game of the season.

These results have seen some fans turn on the players and even Mikel Arteta, but Xhaka says now is the time for everyone to unite and bring success back to the club.

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website after the game, Xhaka said: “Of course (motivated by criticism).

“The other way is by staying together. A lot of people try to speak and to kill a little bit the players and the team.

“But the strongest thing to do at the moment is to be together, and only together will we be stronger and give the results on the pitch after.”