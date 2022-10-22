Xhaka challenges Arsenal to keep their spot on the league table

Granit Xhaka enjoys being at the top of the Premier League table and wants his teammates to relish their time at the summit as much as possible.
Mikel Arteta’s side has started this season very well and they have nine wins from ten league games so far.
It keeps them at the top of the league table and is a position Arsenal has not been in for a long time.
Many fans and pundits still do not consider them favourites to win the league title, but the Gunners want to spend as much time as possible atop the standings.
Speaking about their position recently, Xhaka said via The Daily Mail:
‘When you are there, you have to be there as long as possible.
‘If we have the chance to stay where we are at the moment and the World Cup comes, maybe it is a good break for everyone, maybe for us as well, to prepare something else for January.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Most Arsenal players are unfamiliar with being at the top of the league table, but with inspirational figures like Xhaka, we can expect the team to stay there for long.
The midfielder has been an outstanding leader in the group so far.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
It is certainly the case that Xhaka acts as the public face of what might be considered the TRUE Arsenal captain.
I do not denigrate Odegaard, but you cannot help noticing the difference in extrovert personality between them.
I say no more than that, but I MUST BE FAR FROM ALONE IN SO THINKING. SURELY?
No your not Jon and I look at the huddles after we have scored and it’s Xhaka doing the talking.
I cannot remember a player who has turned his career around 360 degrees with the fans and huge credit must go to both MA and Partey for their part in this.
To think that we were about to let him go for a reported £15,000,000…I wonder what he would bring today – double that at least in my opinion.
Just watched Forest beat Pool – makes next Sunday very interesting.
Very likely we will still be top of the premier league table come January, given our run of ‘favourable’ upcoming fixtures, then it will be over to the board to provide Arteta with sufficient funds to help sustain a surprising but welcomed title challenge. Need a minimum of 2 additions. Imho Neves and Trossard would make sense given they should both be able to hit the ground running and competition for Gabriel (N’dicka?) Who would be a bargain with only 6 months remaining on his Frankfurt contract Although we might decide to sign him on a pre-contract to join us for free in the summer. Ideally I would love us to sign Ivan Toney too but now I’m just being greedy 😅