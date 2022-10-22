Xhaka challenges Arsenal to keep their spot on the league table

Granit Xhaka enjoys being at the top of the Premier League table and wants his teammates to relish their time at the summit as much as possible.

Mikel Arteta’s side has started this season very well and they have nine wins from ten league games so far.

It keeps them at the top of the league table and is a position Arsenal has not been in for a long time.

Many fans and pundits still do not consider them favourites to win the league title, but the Gunners want to spend as much time as possible atop the standings.

Speaking about their position recently, Xhaka said via The Daily Mail:

‘When you are there, you have to be there as long as possible.

‘If we have the chance to stay where we are at the moment and the World Cup comes, maybe it is a good break for everyone, maybe for us as well, to prepare something else for January.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal players are unfamiliar with being at the top of the league table, but with inspirational figures like Xhaka, we can expect the team to stay there for long.

The midfielder has been an outstanding leader in the group so far.