Xhaka clears the air on his decision to leave Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has recently opened up about his departure from Arsenal during the last transfer window, addressing the speculations surrounding his exit related to his wife’s alleged unhappiness in London.

Xhaka played a pivotal role at the Emirates, with his final season being one of his standout performances for the club, as they came close to securing the Premier League title.

Towards the end of the previous season, Bayer Leverkusen expressed interest in the midfielder, and Arsenal granted his departure shortly after signing Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Before his departure, there were widespread reports suggesting that he was leaving due to his partner’s desire to return to Germany. However, the Swiss captain has clarified that his decision to leave was primarily driven by his eagerness to embrace a new challenge.

Xhaka tells Fussball Transfers:

“It was sometimes written that I was coming back to Germany because of my wife. That’s not the truth. Like me, she was very happy in London.”

Adding: “I didn’t come to Leverkusen as a boss… but because I was looking for a new challenge. I felt like my time at Arsenal was over after seven years in London. I came here as an experienced player and person. My teammates see that I can give them something of what I have learned. That’s part of my role here.”

Xhaka was one of our best players when he played for us and the midfielder continues to shine in the German top flight.

He did not win the league with us, but he was a good player during the spell of Mikel Arteta and Arsene Wenger.

