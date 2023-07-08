Xhaka criticised for swapping Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka’s move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen has come as a surprise to many Arsenal fans.

Since joining Arsenal, Xhaka has been a key player for the club, and his importance grew further under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Despite the trust placed in him by Arteta, Xhaka has made the decision to join Bayer Leverkusen, where he will be reunited with former player and current manager Xabi Alonso. Arsenal now feels confident that they have adequately replaced him with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

However, not everyone is pleased with Xhaka’s choice to leave the Emirates for Leverkusen. Blick journalist Christian Finkbeiner criticized the midfielder in his column, suggesting that the arrival of Rice could have presented a new challenge for Xhaka to conquer, particularly with one year remaining on his contract. Instead, Finkbeiner contends that Xhaka has opted to “resign as a club legend with a standing ovation.”

This indicates that there are differing opinions among fans and pundits regarding Xhaka’s departure from Arsenal and the timing of his decision.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka would not get another long-term deal at Arsenal, so it is smart that he has agreed to leave the club now.

After a superb season, there might not be a better time for him to leave and he would now play in a league with less intensity and fewer expectations.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…