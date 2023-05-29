Xhaka denies it is his wife who is pushing him to leave Arsenal

Speculations suggest that Granit Xhaka’s wife may be influencing his decision to depart from Arsenal and seek a return to Germany. As the midfielder prepares to unveil his next career move, it is reported that he has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen, although official confirmation is still pending.

With one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, it appears that the Gunners are not inclined to extend their current agreement. Xabi Alonso, the manager of Bayer Leverkusen, is keen on including Xhaka in his squad and the club is actively working to finalise the deal swiftly. Some fans speculate that Xhaka’s departure may be motivated by his wife’s desire to relocate to Germany.

Nevertheless, when questioned about this matter, Xhaka dismissed the notion, stating through The Daily Mail, “It’s not about the missus.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a key player for us since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager and we are grateful for the time we have spent together.

This season, he has added goals to his game, which is a good reason to keep him, but he is not getting any younger and if we spend enough money, we will add an acceptable replacement to the group.

If he decides to stay and leave as a free agent, he might not play many games in the next campaign.

