Xhaka describes Arsenal’s win with the right words

Football is always sweetest when you win matches and that doesn’t just apply to the players.

The fans are overjoyed when their beloved club is earning as many wins as possible.

Arsenal has not been given much chance to shine in this campaign with several pundits writing them off.

However, the Gunners have continued to earn important results, and the latest is their 2-1 win against Brentford.

Granit Xhaka enjoyed the win, and after the game, the Swiss midfielder took to Instagram to deliver a message.

He posted an image of himself from the game and captioned it:

“Three points means enjoyable Saturday”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Now is one of the best times to be an Arsenal fan as we continue to thrill with fine performances.

The players have been underestimated because of a lack of depth in our squad.

We also lost some key players in the last transfer window, and we should have replaced them.

Some teams will consider us weak before games. Hopefully, our players take advantage of that as long as it lasts.

Our next match is against Wolves and it will be a very tough game.

But we have just beaten them 1-0 at their ground and should get the job done again.

WATCH Arteta’s FULL press conference after Brentford win