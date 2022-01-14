“Xhaka does what Xhaka does” Pundit slams Arsenal man for his latest red card

Jamie Carragher says Granit Xhaka absolutely deserved a red card for his rash challenge on Diogo Jota against Liverpool last night.

The former Reds defender was on punditry duty and watched as the Switzerland international earned another sending off this season for Arsenal.

The Gunners had been a match for Liverpool in the opening stages of the game before the referee sent him off.

They still earned a goalless draw, but it probably would have been a more positive result if he had been on the field for the entire game.

Carragher isn’t so surprised at the Swiss national team captain and said once Jota touched the ball, Xhaka was going to commit a foul.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘Jota just thinks, “I’ve got to get my chest on it.”

‘And then Xhaka does what Xhaka does, he makes an absolutely ridiculous challenge when Jota has got so much to do.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka is always one moment of madness away from causing trouble, and he showed that against Liverpool again.

However, he remains one of our most important players and he has the trust of Mikel Arteta.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man would miss our next few matches now and that will be a problem for us, considering we have already lost key midfielders.

It would be interesting to see how the team performs in the NLD this weekend without him.