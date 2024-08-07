Xhaka excited to return to the Emirates as Arsenal faces Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal faces Bayer Leverkusen in their next friendly game today, which offers some familiar faces in the German club a chance to return to the Emirates.

One of the most notable departures from Arsenal last summer was Granit Xhaka, whose exit surprised many Gooners. Xhaka, who was outstanding for Arsenal in the 2022/2023 season, forced through a move to Leverkusen last summer.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka has enjoyed success, winning both the German league and domestic cup unbeaten, demonstrating his significant impact.

Now, he returns to the Emirates as part of Xabi Alonso’s team, aiming to get the better of Arsenal in this friendly encounter.

Speaking about his return to his old club, Xhaka told Bild:

“I had a wonderful time at Arsenal & still have daily contact with many of the players & staff. From the team, mainly with Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko & Gabriel Jesus.

“When you play at a club for seven years, the return is always special. I’m looking forward to the game, a very strong opponent, an opponent that we also have to prepare for in the Champions League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka was one of our most important players in his final season at the Emirates, and most of us will not be surprised that he has done well in Germany in his short time at Leverkusen.

