Granit Xhaka – “For anyone who’s interested: I’m vaccinated”

There has been speculation that Granit Xhaka would not be able to travel with the Arsenal squad for their tour of the USA due to his problem with Switzerland at the Euros when it was revealed that he was the only one in the Swiss team that had not been vaccinated.

But nowadays a lot of countries that will not allow anyone in that is not fully vaccinated, including the USA, but now Xhaka has given an interview to newsbeezer where he was asked about his publicity surrounding his Covid status, and he revealed: I believe that every person should decide for themselves whether they want to be vaccinated or not. When it became public that I was not vaccinated, I was surprised by the reaction of many people. Thank God I’m strong enough to handle it. I agree that we footballers need to be role models, but I don’t think that you can only be a role model if you’re vaccinated. And for anyone who’s interested: I’m vaccinated. But actually I don’t want to talk about Corona or vaccination anymore. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a politician, I’m a footballer.

So that should clear up any ongoing rumours about his Covid status, and should stop any further speculation….

———————————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic