Xhaka gives lifelong Arsenal fans the best gift after cancelled Wolves game

Granit Xhaka has offered an Arsenal fan and his wife the chance to watch the Gunners face Manchester City on New Year’s day after they planned to watch the game against Wolves before the Premier League postponed it.

Arsenal announced via Twitter yesterday that the EPL has called the game against Wolves off.

One fan, named Jack Robinson, reacted to their tweet and shared how he had booked a ticket for the match six months back and had wanted to attend it with his wife, only for it to get called off.

Xhaka saw the tweet and incredibly offered them the chance to watch the team play against City as reported by Football London.

According to the report, he messaged Robinson on Instagram saying:

“Hi Jack, I just got home from the game and I have seen your tweets that you and your wife were flying over from America for our game against Wolves.

“I could see you were upset about the game being cancelled as you had waited a long time to fly over to watch us. If you are still in London on the 1st Arsenal vs Manchester City game as my guest to thank you for your dedication to Arsenal. Would that be good for you?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is an incredible gesture from Xhaka and shows he is a very kind individual.

The Swiss midfielder hasn’t convinced all the Arsenal fans with his performances for the club, they also stripped him of the captain’s armband in 2019.

However, he shows with his gesture that he is an excellent human and more fans will love him for it.

