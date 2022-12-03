Xhaka insists he didn’t want to provoke anyone with his on-field gesture against Serbia

Granit Xhaka caused controversy as he played for Switzerland against Serbia last night in a heated match, which the Swiss side won 3-2.

The win eliminated their opponents from the competition and qualified them for the next round.

The midfielder captains his country and was caught on camera holding his crotch in front of the Serbian bench, a gesture that angered them and nearly erupted into an on-field melee.

After the game, tensions boiled over again, but the midfielder has played down the incidents and insists it was just his emotions that got the best of him.

He said, as quoted by Talk Sport:

“You can hear from my voice that I am hoarse.

“It is a game with a lot of emotion. That’s football.

“It was fair enough. We wanted to focus on football.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Whenever these two nations meet, it is always an emotional game and much was at stake in the match, so we cannot blame Xhaka for letting his emotions get the better of him.

The midfielder remains one of our most improved players and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see when he wears the Arsenal shirt.

We cannot wait to have him back leading our other stars on the return of Premier League football.

