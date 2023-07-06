Xhaka is having a medical in Germany ahead of moving to Bayer Leverkusen

According to reports, Arsenal has reached an agreement to sell Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. The completion of Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice is said to be the reason for the delay in finalising Xhaka’s transfer.

Xhaka is reportedly keen to return to Germany, where he was initially signed by Arsenal. A report from Bild suggests that the move is now progressing.

Arsenal has secured an agreement to bring Rice to their squad, pending a medical examination and finalising the paperwork. As per the report, Xhaka has been granted permission to undergo a medical at Leverkusen. He was spotted in Cologne, Germany, reportedly having a medical examination today.

This development strongly indicates that the transfer is imminent, and Bayer Leverkusen may soon announce the acquisition of Xhaka’s signature. Meanwhile, Arsenal continues to work towards completing their move for Declan Rice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has served us well and remains a player we probably still need, but the midfielder is leaving at the right time, as we have signed a capable replacement.

However, his departure means we have to rethink the decision to also sell Thomas Partey because losing two of them this summer will hurt.

They were the backbone of the team last season and our new signings must hit the ground running immediately after they join the group, otherwise we may struggle.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…