Xhaka is still keen to secure a move to Roma

Granit Xhaka is one player Jose Mourinho likes and wants to work with.
The AS Roma gaffer moved for him in the last summer transfer window, but the Italian club couldn’t find an agreement with Arsenal for the Swiss captain.
In response, the Gunners tied him down to a new deal until 2024 and the midfielder has remained a pillar in their squad.
Mikel Arteta rates him and the Spanish boss has given him greater responsibility in the team.
That and the fact that he has signed a new deal should be enough to deter the Italians.
However, The Daily Mail claims Mourinho will make a move for him at the end of this campaign, again.
The report claims the midfielder is also open to the idea of leaving and he will likely give the go-ahead for the transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our chances of making a good transfer fee from the sale of Xhaka is very slim.
The midfielder would be 30 by September and will likely run down his deal.
If we can identify a better and much younger replacement for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man, then we can offload him for a good fee in the summer.
As I’ve said before if we get CL football I don’t think he will push to leave this summer however if we only qualify for EUL/Conference league he may then prefer to join up with Mourning at Roma.
*Mourinho
Roma are currently 6th in Serie A, likely to be Europa for them if any…
Xhaka is not deadwood, but he also is not a great player. This alone is reason enough to find an upgrade for him in the Summer. His production doesn’t match the wages he is being paid.
The leadership he brings is replaceable, Laca is doing a great job currently, and players like Odegaard and Tierney are ready to step up; as Arteta has said many times in various interviews.
Hopefully the club feels that now is the time to move on and look to upgrade the midfield and replace Xhaka and ElNeny both.
Problem is Arteta rates him, so unless he forces a move I think he will be here next season. I believe it comes down to whether we make CL or not however if Roma were to qualify for it themselves with that factor eliminated the possibility of him leaving increases.
for the love of god get this thirsty little wantaway on a fast train to Rome already