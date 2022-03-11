Xhaka is still keen to secure a move to Roma

Granit Xhaka is one player Jose Mourinho likes and wants to work with.

The AS Roma gaffer moved for him in the last summer transfer window, but the Italian club couldn’t find an agreement with Arsenal for the Swiss captain.

In response, the Gunners tied him down to a new deal until 2024 and the midfielder has remained a pillar in their squad.

Mikel Arteta rates him and the Spanish boss has given him greater responsibility in the team.

That and the fact that he has signed a new deal should be enough to deter the Italians.

However, The Daily Mail claims Mourinho will make a move for him at the end of this campaign, again.

The report claims the midfielder is also open to the idea of leaving and he will likely give the go-ahead for the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our chances of making a good transfer fee from the sale of Xhaka is very slim.

The midfielder would be 30 by September and will likely run down his deal.

If we can identify a better and much younger replacement for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man, then we can offload him for a good fee in the summer.

