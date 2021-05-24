Xhaka makes Premier League Team of the Season

Granit Xhaka has been named as a member of the Premier League team of the season.

The Swiss midfielder has emerged as a reliable member of Mikel Arteta’s team since the Spaniard has been the Arsenal coach.

He almost left the Gunners in 2019 after falling out with the fans, but the appointment of Arteta changed things for him.

He has remained a key part of the squad and even played as a left-back in some games for them when Kieran Tierney was out with an injury.

This season saw many an up and down for most teams with Manchester City eventually winning the Premier League.

Arsenal was one of the poor teams as they finished outside the European places even though a seventh-placed finish would have earned them a European Conference League slot.

Football London reports that CIES Football Observatory has named Xhaka in the XI of the best Premier League stars of the season alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

He is in their midfield and partners Manchester City’s Rodri in the middle of the pack.

CIES says they use data from Opta to determine the impact each of those players made for their team in the league.