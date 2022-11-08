Xhaka makes the headlines again and made me chuckle by swearing on live TV

Xhaka makes the headlines again!
There is no denying that over the years Granit Xhaka has hit the headlines for a number of things, some not so positive and some positive.
Xhaka was known as the outspoken character, who had sometimes let his temper get the better of him, was not scared to stand up for himself, his family, and for what he believes in, and managed to rack up a few red cards in his time.
But by doing all of this previously, which he can argue was his passion for the game, he ended up on the receiving end from fans, pundits and anyone who had a voice really, me included. At times who hasn’t criticised him for his rash play, decision making and general attitude to the game and the fans? But my opinion of him has now changed for the better.
And Mr Now-reliable at the moment, who has turned things around on the pitch going from zero to hero in recent times with the fans and the club and even the footballing world, has picked himself up, dusted himself off and is slowly showing us all what he is capable of, yet over the weekend he did something that showed he is only human.
He was a bit of every Arsenal fan on the weekend with his statement of basically saying that the fans and everything at the club is “f*****g unbelievable” at the moment.
I think Xhaka can be forgiven for swearing on live television but it did give me a little chuckle because that is how the buzz around the club is right now.
Although some people will no doubt say we “over celebrated” a win and we “haven’t yet won the league” and although that may be true we are doing a pretty good job of maintaining what needs to be done if we are to win the league!
What this team is doing is amazing and as Granit said, unbelievable (without the swearing of course!).
But there is no doubt beating Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all in the space of a few weeks just goes to show that if we didn’t know it already, this team means business.
And long may it continue!
Heres hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I am very happy for Xhaka..
Giroud and Xhaka were the most scapegoated, abused and disrespected individuals I have seen as an Arsenal fan.
The guys are honest individual that got on with it even if they are not the most shiny, social media celebrity gods like some. But I have never questioned their commitment and trying. They are not as talented as the big name cult heroes but they have always played to the best of their ability.
Was so happy for Giroud when he left and achieved what he achieved away from Arsenal.
And I am very pleased for Xhaka this season for not being the target / scapegoat for all our problems..
The team progress has been highly promising and hopefully we can dominate EPL again by the end of this season. Once that happens, maybe Kroenke will be looking for a buyer as FSG have been doing
I believe an EPL football club owner can only make a lot of profit after he sells the club. I just hope Kroenke will never sell to a state-run sovereign-wealth company, such as Qatar Sports Investment who owns PSG