Xhaka makes the headlines again and made me chuckle by swearing on live TV

Xhaka makes the headlines again!

There is no denying that over the years Granit Xhaka has hit the headlines for a number of things, some not so positive and some positive.

Xhaka was known as the outspoken character, who had sometimes let his temper get the better of him, was not scared to stand up for himself, his family, and for what he believes in, and managed to rack up a few red cards in his time.

But by doing all of this previously, which he can argue was his passion for the game, he ended up on the receiving end from fans, pundits and anyone who had a voice really, me included. At times who hasn’t criticised him for his rash play, decision making and general attitude to the game and the fans? But my opinion of him has now changed for the better.

And Mr Now-reliable at the moment, who has turned things around on the pitch going from zero to hero in recent times with the fans and the club and even the footballing world, has picked himself up, dusted himself off and is slowly showing us all what he is capable of, yet over the weekend he did something that showed he is only human.

He was a bit of every Arsenal fan on the weekend with his statement of basically saying that the fans and everything at the club is “f*****g unbelievable” at the moment.

I think Xhaka can be forgiven for swearing on live television but it did give me a little chuckle because that is how the buzz around the club is right now.

Although some people will no doubt say we “over celebrated” a win and we “haven’t yet won the league” and although that may be true we are doing a pretty good job of maintaining what needs to be done if we are to win the league!

What this team is doing is amazing and as Granit said, unbelievable (without the swearing of course!).

But there is no doubt beating Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all in the space of a few weeks just goes to show that if we didn’t know it already, this team means business.

And long may it continue!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

