Xhaka might remain at Arsenal after Mourinho finds transfer alternative

In what might be a boost to Arsenal’s summer plans, Jose Mourinho appears to be giving up on signing Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has emerged as a top target for Roma this summer after they hired Mourinho as their latest manager.

Xhaka is one of Arsenal’s most important players and he has played a key role in everything they have achieved under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners will continue rebuilding their squad this summer and that might involve them selling some of their current stars.

Everyone seems to have a price and Roma has been in talks with the Gunners over landing Xhaka.

Arsenal is digging their heels in and they don’t want to allow him to leave for a low fee.

Their hesitation could see him miss out on the transfer as Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness reports that Roma is now monitoring Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz as an alternative to the Swiss star.

The report says Roma is serious about signing him and if they continue to struggle to get a move for Xhaka done, they will turn to Luiz.

Manchester City has a buy-back clause in his deal totalling 30m euros, but Villa values him at between 35m to 40m euros.