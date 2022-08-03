Xhaka on the upcoming Crystal Palace game “We will be ready”

Granit Xhaka has had a rollercoaster of a ride since joining Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, but he is still here and preparing to start his seventh season in the famous Red & White colours of Arsenal.

It certainly sounds like the Swiss international is feeling much more optimistic about the coming season with all our new arrivals, and he is very keen not to go through the same disappointment that we all felt at the end of the last campaign, and he is determined that that will change this time around.

He told Arsenal.com: “Yeah, in the end we didn’t achieve what we wanted. We had everything in our hands. That’s why we were very, very disappointed of course but it’s over, we can’t change anything, what we can change is the future and the future started in the pre-season, which included those new signings who are doing a very good job already, very good with their team-mates, very open, very humble. They know what they want and we try to help them and I’m looking forward to start the season.”

We have had an amazing pre-season, which has hopefully increased our confidence for the real business that starts this Friday night away at Selhurst Park, and Xhaka is confident that the Arsenal fans will see a completely different attitude from the players compared to when we were soundly beaten by the Eagles towards the end of last season. “The signings that we made give us something more than winning,” he continued. “they give us the mentality of how to win and the quality, of course. It’s like a puzzle, you need the quality, of course, but if it doesn’t fit in with the team, it’s very difficult to achieve something. The signings all fit very well in the team, year by year we get much better. It’s easier to speak than to do it, for sure, but I have a very good feeling that we will be ready for the start against Crystal Palace away and let’s see and hope that we can achieve the goals that we have.”

We know that Patrick Vieira will also have his Palace players ready to counter Arteta’s tactics, but hopefully we will be able to break them down as quickly and as easily as we did against Chelsea and Sevilla.

Fingers crossed!

COYG!

