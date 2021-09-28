Arsenal News Latest News

Xhaka pictured with a knee brace after his injury at the weekend

Granit Xhaka has put on a knee brace as Arsenal awaits the result of the scan he underwent to show how long he’d be out with an injury.

The midfielder sustained his injury in the buildup to Tottenham’s only goal of the match in Arsenal’s 3-1 win at the weekend.

Lucas Moura fouled him and he looked in pain before being replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

His injury was the negative mark in an otherwise positive day for the Gunners and the Swiss midfielder will now miss at least one game for them.

His wife made a post of her husband on Instagram and he was with a knee brace as he played with his daughter.

The midfielder reposted it on his Instagram story.

Xhaka has just returned from suspension after he picked up a red card in Arsenal’s match against Manchester City.

The Swiss midfielder remains a key member of the Arsenal first team and his absence would be a big miss for the Gunners.

Sambi Lokonga will now get more chances to play for the Gunners and will hope to help them continue their recent fine run of form in the Premier League.

  1. Eddie says:
    September 28, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    Not good news at all.. He could be out for two months.
    If you celebrate this, you’re a very big idiot.
    Get Well soon Granit.

    Unlike all most of the reports that Lokonga will replace him, I bet it’ll only fast track Arteta’s plan of 4-3-3 the more.

  2. Labass says:
    September 28, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    Hmmmmm guys, xhaka is out for six to eight weeks ago
    Is this a blessing in disguise or we re just cursed with injuries, only time will tell. It’s not good to want a player to be injured. Speedy recovery bro
    Exactly my point in saying blessing in disguise Eddie. Arteta can start using his favorite 433 formation

    1. Dunchirado says:
      September 28, 2021 at 6:25 pm

      at Labass, this is not a blessing in disguise, this is a bad news.speedy recovery Granit

  3. Declan says:
    September 28, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Get well soon Xhaka and I’m sure Sambi will be an able replacement.

  4. Reggie says:
    September 28, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Big chance for Lokonga to stake a claim and give us some much needed strength in midfield after xhakas misfortune. It could be the making of our midfield, we will have to see.

  5. Val says:
    September 28, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    Big loss imo, get well soon Xhaka.

  6. SueP says:
    September 28, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    No one wants to see a long term injury to an Arsenal player. Typical really when so many posts refer to his over all good injury record. Speedy recovery Xhaka. Its an opportunity for his position to be filled and for his replacement to shine

