Xhaka pictured with a knee brace after his injury at the weekend

Granit Xhaka has put on a knee brace as Arsenal awaits the result of the scan he underwent to show how long he’d be out with an injury.

The midfielder sustained his injury in the buildup to Tottenham’s only goal of the match in Arsenal’s 3-1 win at the weekend.

Lucas Moura fouled him and he looked in pain before being replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

His injury was the negative mark in an otherwise positive day for the Gunners and the Swiss midfielder will now miss at least one game for them.

His wife made a post of her husband on Instagram and he was with a knee brace as he played with his daughter.

The midfielder reposted it on his Instagram story.

Xhaka has just returned from suspension after he picked up a red card in Arsenal’s match against Manchester City.

The Swiss midfielder remains a key member of the Arsenal first team and his absence would be a big miss for the Gunners.

Sambi Lokonga will now get more chances to play for the Gunners and will hope to help them continue their recent fine run of form in the Premier League.