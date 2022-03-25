Xhaka reacts to not having to face his Arsenal teammates on international duty

Granit Xhaka has admitted it is a good thing that his Arsenal teammates, Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka, will miss England’s match against his Switzerland national team this weekend.

Ramsdale could have been in goal for the friendly game because of his fine form at Arsenal in recent months, but he misses out through injury.

Saka was with the national team, but he has left the camp because he came down with a covid-19 infection and will almost certainly not partake in the matches in this international window.

Their absence is to the relief of their club mate, Xhaka, who knows they would cause his national team more problems if they play in the match.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘Two of them are not playing tomorrow so it’s good because we know the quality they have.

‘Of course they have a very good generation now, playing very well, not only in the national team but with Arsenal as well.

‘We’re happy that Saka and Aaron are not playing tomorrow.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Ramsdale have been two of England’s most in-form players in the last few months and their national teammates will miss them.

But the Three Lions have already qualified for the World Cup and Arsenal will need both of them the most when club football returns after the break.

The Gunners will hope they would have returned to full fitness and contribute to their bid to end the campaign inside the top four.