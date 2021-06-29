Xhaka rejects another club and waits for Roma

Granit Xhaka has rejected an approach to join another club as he looks to earn a move to AS Roma this summer.

The Swiss midfielder has become the subject of interest from Jose Mourinho’s new club and Arsenal will sell.

The Gunners have been negotiating with Roma to get him off their wage bill, but they are standing firm in their demand of 20m euros.

This fee is one that Roma seems to be struggling to pay, but Arsenal is insisting that they reach that figure if they want to land him.

As both clubs continue to struggle to reach an agreement, it seems one of his other suitors is keen to take advantage of the situation to sign him.

Calciomercato via Inside Futbol says the midfielder has had an approach from another Italian club, but he turned it down.

The club’s name was undisclosed, but this shows that the former Borussia Monchengladbach man might be interested in working with Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal will continue to insist that they meet their demands, but it remains unclear if he would force through a move to Italy.

Having reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 with Switzerland, Roma should consider that his value has increased.