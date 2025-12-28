Xhaka reveals he changed things after clashing with Arsenal fans

Granit Xhaka experienced a serious breakdown in his relationship with Arsenal supporters in 2019, an episode that ultimately led to him losing the captaincy at the club. The situation marked a turbulent period in his career and placed his future at the Emirates Stadium in significant doubt. Following the incident, the midfielder was keen to leave Arsenal and even reached an agreement to join Hertha Berlin in January 2020, shortly after Mikel Arteta was appointed as manager.

Arteta intervened and persuaded Xhaka to remain at the club, at least for another season. The Swiss international accepted that request and went on to stay until 2023. His decision to remain proved important, as he became part of the foundation upon which the current Arsenal side was built. In hindsight, the confrontation with supporters became a defining moment that reshaped both his career and his personal outlook.

A difficult period at Arsenal

At the time of the fallout, Arsenal were struggling on the pitch, and performances across the squad were widely seen as underwhelming. Many supporters would not have objected to Xhaka leaving, as frustrations were high and few players were delivering consistently. The atmosphere around the club was tense, and confidence was low before Arteta began to reshape the team.

Despite that backdrop, Xhaka stayed and gradually reestablished himself as a key figure in the side. He played an important role in the team’s recovery and stability during a transitional phase, contributing leadership and consistency before eventually moving on in 2023. His resilience during that period earned him renewed respect and allowed him to close his Arsenal chapter on more positive terms.

Personal growth and reflection

Looking back, Xhaka has described the clash with supporters as one of the most significant turning points in his life. Speaking according to Süddeutsche Zeitung, he said, “Since the incident with the Arsenal fans in October 2019, fundamental things have changed for me, discipline, recovery, sleep, nutrition, mindset, my circle of friends. I’ve become calmer and more balanced.

“I also had the privilege of working with two coaches, Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, from whom I learned an enormous amount, technically, tactically, but above all, personally. The latter is the most important thing.”

His reflection highlights how adversity shaped his development, both as a footballer and as an individual.