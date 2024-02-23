Xhaka reveals his wife was against him leaving Arsenal in the summer

When reports surfaced that Granit Xhaka would be leaving Arsenal in the summer, it was widely believed that his wife played a significant role in the decision to move back to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.
Despite enjoying arguably his best season in the colours of Arsenal, with fans excited about the Gunners’ future with him, Xhaka was drawn to the challenge presented by Xabi Alonso to become the midfield lynchpin at Leverkusen.
Surprisingly, Xhaka revealed that his wife was initially against the idea of leaving the Emirates. Despite this initial hesitation, the Swiss midfielder has become a crucial member of the Bayer Leverkusen team, contributing to their pursuit of a potential Bundesliga title this season.
Xhaka said to Blick:
“Many accused me of taking a step backwards. But I never saw it that way.
“I had seven wonderful years in London, but I felt like I needed a new challenge, even though I still had a contract. There were people who were against it, but it was clear to me that I would do it.
“My wife was initially against it. It was written that she was the reason why I wanted to come back to Germany, but that wasn’t the case.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It would have been great to keep Xhaka, but since he left, we have moved on well and signed some talented midfielders who are keeping us competitive.
That song lyric “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone” comes to mind.
As with Havertz, the need for a scapegoat has ALWAYS been a trend with Arsenal fans (not supporters) and I go back many years – David Price, Jon Samnels and Alan Skirt on are my early memories.
I’m just happy that Xhaka is proving all the so called experts wrong, especially the one who volunteered to pay his taxi fare to Heathrow airport if he promised to leave.
Ken I see Xhakas whole time here, seven years I believe, rather differently from you. Yes I know that will come as a great surprise, (he added , ironically!!)
It was widely accepted among our fanbase that for his first fiveyears he underperforned and esp his hot headedness when tackling and getting involved in disputes , leading to red cards and us being down to ten men , was UNPOPULAR witth our fanbase at large.
HOWEVER, for his last two seasons and esp his very last one, he matured ans he became a valuable player much misewde still by many changed and became someone the fans , me too, began to admire and relish being here.
But two good years can only ever, and then only PARTLY, change perception about his WHOLE time here.
I could and would use the precsie analogy about Ozil but in reverse time periods
Ozil had undoubtedly sublime talent but lacked character big time and was an idle player whose attitudefor years after that first great spell, refused to give his utmost.
You and a few other will still NOT accept that , but I warrant that MOST fair minded Gooners will agree with me on Ozil.
Neither he nor Xhaka could be called a anything but a very limited asset,, timewise,as a success, when taken as a whole during their time here
In our huistory we are spoilt for choice of so very many players who gave their utmost all the time, who largely kept out of trouble, avoided confrontations and avoided red cards.
Both Ozil ans Xhaks for entirely different reasons came or left with baggage.
For me, Xhaka I will always respect as a man and someone who grew up while with us. For Ozil though, I can find no forgiveness for regularly choosing not to give his all in every game.,after his initial first great spell faded away to very little regular effectiveness therafter.
No honest person could EVER accuse Xhaka of not giving HIS all though and as the future years roll by, THAT attitude of both players is what I will MOST REMEMBER.
One with a degree, just a degree, of admiration , but the other with deep distaste.
A good reason to take some reports with a pinch of salt