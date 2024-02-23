Xhaka reveals his wife was against him leaving Arsenal in the summer

When reports surfaced that Granit Xhaka would be leaving Arsenal in the summer, it was widely believed that his wife played a significant role in the decision to move back to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite enjoying arguably his best season in the colours of Arsenal, with fans excited about the Gunners’ future with him, Xhaka was drawn to the challenge presented by Xabi Alonso to become the midfield lynchpin at Leverkusen.

Surprisingly, Xhaka revealed that his wife was initially against the idea of leaving the Emirates. Despite this initial hesitation, the Swiss midfielder has become a crucial member of the Bayer Leverkusen team, contributing to their pursuit of a potential Bundesliga title this season.

Xhaka said to Blick:

“Many accused me of taking a step backwards. But I never saw it that way.

“I had seven wonderful years in London, but I felt like I needed a new challenge, even though I still had a contract. There were people who were against it, but it was clear to me that I would do it.

“My wife was initially against it. It was written that she was the reason why I wanted to come back to Germany, but that wasn’t the case.”

It would have been great to keep Xhaka, but since he left, we have moved on well and signed some talented midfielders who are keeping us competitive.

