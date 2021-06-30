Xhaka savours leading Switzerland at the Euros 10 years after his debut

Granit Xhaka has been one of the standout players in the Switzerland national team at Euro 2020.

The Arsenal midfielder captains the Swiss national side and has been an international for 10 years now.

He led well as they eliminated France from the competition at the round of 16 stage via penalties.

The midfielder has had a tough time at club level and he nearly left Arsenal at the start of last year after falling out with their fans, but Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay.

He has become an important member of their squad, but he has been linked with a move to AS Roma and may have played his last game for the club.

He would leave as a reliable player who may not be very talented but always got the job done.

After leading the Swiss to beat France, the midfielder relished the win and looked at the journey he has been on, he said via Mail Sport.

‘I played my first game for Switzerland in 2011.

‘Ten years afterwards, I am here as captain and I can lead this team. It is an unbelievable story.

‘I had to suffer a lot in my career. I was criticised a lot but praised as well, in the national team and at my club. It is hard work.

‘A lot of people only see what happens on the pitch and not what happens behind it, and the work you need to put in. We are very proud of what Switzerland has given us and we are proud to play for Switzerland because something like this exists only once in your lifetime.’