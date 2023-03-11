Xhaka says result is more important than performance

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has admitted as long as the results are good, fans will not worry too much about how the Gunners play.

Arsenal did not have the best of days in their league game against Bournemouth and could have lost the fixture.

But they came from two goals down to win it 3-2 in one of the finest turnarounds in the Premier League this season.

They also did not do so well in their game against Sporting Lisbon and earned a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Europa League tie.

This shows they need to do more, but Xhaka believes if they get the result, people will not remember the performance, even if it was bad.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘You see the last games, the results, we won them. We have to respect all the opponents, even if Bournemouth is not top in the table. We know how difficult it is to play against them.

‘Even in the Premier League, you play against first or last, it’s the same. It’s difficult. But as long as you get the result, nobody will ask you at the end of May.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Positive results are everything for Arsenal now and we must get them no matter what it takes.

The victory over Bournemouth was sweet, but we need to get back to winning games with clean sheets and not letting clubs breach our defence easily.

