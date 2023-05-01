Xhaka set to stay at Arsenal but will he lose his starting spot?

Over the weekend, there were speculations that Granit Xhaka was on his way out of Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is keen to make some changes to his squad and, as such, has reportedly put some players up for sale. Granit Xhaka was mentioned as one of these players.

Contrary to reports that Xhaka will leave, Football Transfer’s Steve Kay says that Xhaka will categorically stay. The publication claims the midfielder is considered “untouchable” by Mikel Arteta. In fact, with his contract expiring in 2024, the report adds that he could be offered a new deal before next season. The Spaniard still feels the Swiss international is a vital part of his project and thus wouldn’t let him go. And I doubt even the Gunner would want to go considering he once said he would be ready to fight for Arteta, saying, “There was one guy, his name is Mikel Arteta, I will always support him, it doesn’t matter what happens.”

Xhaka has been brilliant this season. His five goals and five assists in 32 games make the 2022–23 season one of his most productive in an Arsenal shirt. Even so, the belief has been that any top midfielder joining in the summer would probably replace Xhaka in Arsenal’s starting lineup.

Arsenal is rumoured to be keen on bringing on board some of the top midfielders Europe offers. Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Mohammed Kudus are reinforcements Arteta is said to be eyeing.

So with Xhaka staying, what plans does Arteta have for his midfield?

Does the 30-year-old keep his starting spot in Arsenal’s best lineup for the 2023–24 season?

Sam P

——————————–

Watch Arteta after Etihad defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…