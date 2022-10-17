Xhaka showed again why he was the actual leader of the Arsenal team against Leeds

Granit Xhaka is one of the oldest players in the current Arsenal team, and he keeps proving to be a leader of the group.

He was rightly made the club’s captain in 2019, but he fell out with the fans a few months into his tenure and lost the armband.

The issue nearly made him leave the club in 2020, but Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay.

That has been one of the best things the Spaniard has done as the club’s manager and it is benefiting him as well..

Xhaka now thrives in a new role. Although he no longer wears the armband, the Swiss star keeps proving he is one of the leaders in the group.

The Sun reports about an act he did in the game between Arsenal and Leeds yesterday.

In a clip, they show the midfielder calming down Gabriel Magalhaes after the Brazilian seemed to have lost his head.

It was over an incident that saw him initially get sent off and Leeds awarded a penalty.

As soon as Xhaka spoke to him, he calmed down and went about his business.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leaders often do not wear the armband and Xhaka is one such player which makes him a blessing for this Arsenal team.

If he had left in 2020, he probably would have seen his career go downhill, while we suffer to replace him.

