Xhaka tells close friends and family that he is definitely leaving Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has told his close friends and family that he is definitely leaving Arsenal as AS Roma looks set to sign the Swiss midfielder.
Todofichajes says he is set to become one of the first players that Jose Mourinho signs for the Italian club.
The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has been in fine form at Euro 2020, but Roma had opened talks with Arsenal before now.
Arsenal is open to selling him and they have set an asking price of €20m before they release him.
However, the report says Roma is looking to pay just €15M for his signature this summer.
The Italians have been negotiating with Arsenal and they are confident that the deal will go through as the midfielder has also given the green light to the transfer.
Xhaka is also confident that he is moving to Serie A and he has told his close friends that he will be a Roma player next season, so claims the report.
The Gunners signed Thomas Partey to partner him in midfield last season, but this move will destroy that structure.
We expect money from his sale to be used to sign a replacement because the Gunners need more bodies in their midfield as well.
Disrespectful! The club has to agree the transfer fee. After so many years of nothing, one good Euro and such is the arrogance and disrespect for our club. Move on man! We don’t need you either! Who will miss you over here? Maybe some lily white kid imposters!
Because a blogger reported it, and you believed? You are disrespecting the player
One good game in Euros. He was pretty ordinary in the other games. But that is exactly how he thrives. He is good in a deep lying team that plays on the counter, not in a team that tries to dominate possession and attack on the front foot (he gets too exposed on the break).
excellent news. even though there are ppl who think he is amazing again after one match. how many times have we said this about so many of our current flops. bellerin can put in a decent performance on his day too. doesnt mean hes good enough for a 38 game season.