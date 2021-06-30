Xhaka tells close friends and family that he is definitely leaving Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has told his close friends and family that he is definitely leaving Arsenal as AS Roma looks set to sign the Swiss midfielder.

Todofichajes says he is set to become one of the first players that Jose Mourinho signs for the Italian club.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has been in fine form at Euro 2020, but Roma had opened talks with Arsenal before now.

Arsenal is open to selling him and they have set an asking price of €20m before they release him.

However, the report says Roma is looking to pay just €15M for his signature this summer.

The Italians have been negotiating with Arsenal and they are confident that the deal will go through as the midfielder has also given the green light to the transfer.

Xhaka is also confident that he is moving to Serie A and he has told his close friends that he will be a Roma player next season, so claims the report.

The Gunners signed Thomas Partey to partner him in midfield last season, but this move will destroy that structure.

We expect money from his sale to be used to sign a replacement because the Gunners need more bodies in their midfield as well.