Xhaka thinks that Partey will give Arsenal the winning mentality we need

Newly reformed Granit Xhaka gives his say on the signing of Thomas Partey!

After being close to the exit himself, Granit Xhaka has spoken out on his opinion of our new deadline day signing.

Xhaka came close to the exit doors himself back in the January transfer window after his antics in the Crystal Palace home game saw him booed off by his own supporters. But in came his saviour, Mikel Arteta, and since he has been managing the side Xhaka has turned into a completely different player, even prompting questions being asked as to whether he will take up the Captain’s armband again given the change in his attitude and character.

Since his reformation, Xhaka has been one of the regular starters under Arteta and has completely changed his attitude. It can be said that he is now seen as one of the most experienced players in the team currently and is going from strength to strength.

He has recently had his say on our latest signing On Arsenal.com. Speaking out on Thomas Partey who signed for us on deadline day, Xhaka believes that even in the short space of time, he has seen enough to know that Partey will be a major asset for Arsenal despite yet kicking a ball alongside him in the team; he knows talent when he sees it, stating:

“He will be the guy who is important for me and as well for the team. Everyone in the club can be happy because he has great quality. He will bring a good mentality, a good balance in our game because this is what we need a bit more: the mentality to win.”

Of course, the signing of Partey will bring competition to Xhaka, but if it makes him an even better player under Arteta then I for sure cannot wait to see the competition unfold.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman