Xhaka threatens to “smash” Jesus and Martinelli when Brazil face Switzerland

The World Cup is enthralling us all at the moment, with the passion shown by the players and the unpredictablity of the results. There also seems to be more leniency from the refs to to the more physical sides, and we should be worried about our stars returning with injuries.

But how would feel if one of Arsenal’s players got injured after being tackled by another Arsenal player? It seems that this is a distinct possibility this afternoon when Granit Xhaka’s Switzerland team take on Brazil, and he could see Jesus or Martinelli (or both) lining up against him, especially after the injury to Neymar Junior, who will definitely miss this match.

It is already expected to be a tough game, as both Switzerland and Brazil both have three points after winning on Day One, so whoever wins will be guaranteed a place in the next round. Switzerland are sure to be fighting for their flag, and Granit Xhaka has already told his Arsenal team-mates that he will show them no mercy if they come too close to his goal.

Xhaka explained that he had talked to our two Brazilians in the Arsenal dressing room before leaving for the tournament. ‘We were joking before the World Cup to come here and of course, it is always good if you have team-mates opposite your, but we are professional footballers and for 90 minutes,’ Xhaka said in the Metro.

‘I told Gabby Martinelli and Gabby Jesus if you are running one against one against our goalkeeper I will smash you!

‘It doesn’t matter that we are playing in the same team. This is the Word Cup. You play for your own team, you play for your own country and you want to win.

‘Of course, they were worried. They know me. If I smash you, it will be very very hard.’

You have admire the passion for his country behind his thinking, but please Granit, please don’t injure them too much. We need them to come back fit and safe in December!

