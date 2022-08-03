Xhaka tips Arsenal’s new signing to follow Martinelli’s example

Marquinhos is Arsenal’s latest import from Brazil, and we expect a lot from the Brazilian attacker.

The Gunners’ dressing room is filled with Brazilian players, with Marquinhos joining the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes as Selecao stars in the squad.

He made the move from Brazilian club Sao Paulo, just as Martinelli did when he joined the Gunners from Ituano.

Martinelli was expected to spend some time with the club’s youth teams, but he broke into the first team quickly.

Granit Xhaka has trained with Marquinhos, and he believes his development could follow a similar path, and he might become a member of their first team.

He told Arsenal.com: ‘He reminds me of Gabi Martinelli when he first came, everyone was saying “yeah, he will go to the under-23s first” and stuff like this, but how Gabi adapted at this level was unbelievable, and I have the same feeling with Marquinhos as well.

‘For his age he is very developed physically, very fast, good left foot. Of course, he needs to adapt to this level first, this country as well, but I see a big future for this guy.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos would need time to become an important player at Arsenal, but he does not have to play for their youth team to aid his development.

Because of the competition for a place in our attack, he might leave the club on loan to speed up his development.

However, Mikel Arteta will make that final decision.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our new signings and how they are settling in, especially Gabriel Jesus!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids