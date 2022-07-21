Xhaka wants to win the Europa League – “Something is growing here”

Xhaka believes Arsenal have everything to win Europa League

Arsenal are in the United States of America preparing for the upcoming season that is ahead of them.

The Gunners will be fighting in four fronts: a Champions League finish in the league, winning their first major European trophy in the shape of Europa League, and fighting to claim their hands on either of the FA Cup or the EFL Cup.

Winning all four seems highly unlikely but achieving two out of those four would me more than enough to call this season a success.

Arsenal have already acquired proven talent in the shape of Man City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while also adding 22-year-old Portuguese league winner in Fabio Vieira.

🗣️ "They'll bring the mentality of winning something, and that's what we need here." Granit Xhaka says he's "very, very happy" with Arsenal's transfer business so far 🔴 pic.twitter.com/39XXY4cETg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 16, 2022

However, it doesn’t look like the North London outfit will draw a line there. I fully expect the club’s hierarchy to push for a winger at least.

That would put Arsenal in a great position for next season. And former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka believes the current squad that manager Mikel Arteta at his disposal have everything to succeed this season.

“I was one time in a Europa League final [in 2019], one time the semifinal [in 2018] of the Europa League,” he told ESPN. “We are again in the Europa League, and this is for me something we can achieve.”

Granit Xhaka: "I give every time 100 per cent for this football club, sometimes (it goes) well, sometimes less (well), but the love I feel at the moment is very, very good." — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) July 20, 2022

The belief that the Swiss has is very clear with the words. He has full trust in himself and his colleagues that they can land a berth in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old continued, “To take the trophy in the Europa League would be very, very special, I think. First of all, you go back to the Champions League. Secondly, to win the Europa League trophy is in my opinion is amazing. And to be part of the top in the Premier League. This is something that I call ‘to achieve.’”

Xhaka then indirectly stated that the squad needed more time to develop, and that they now might be ready for the challenge that lies ahead of them.

Granit Xhaka on Mikel Arteta: “Tactically he knows everything. How the team prepares before training and before matches is unbelievable. I had a lot of coaches but I have to put Mikel as one of the best coaches in my career.” #afc pic.twitter.com/4vzhiN3Jxg — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 20, 2022

“I can see something is growing here. Sometimes you need more time than the people want, but I have a feeling that we are in a good way. Last season, we were very close to achieving something and this season, let’s start and after we can speak again after 38 games.”

He concluded the interview by saying, “Hopefully we are where we want to be.”

A top four finish coupled with glory at the European stage would be an amazing achievement.

We were so close to claiming a Champions League spot last season, as Xhaka stated. Now, this young team have one more year of development under their belts. It is now time to show the world that The Arsenal are back!

Yash Bisht

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids