Xhaka wants you to watch them in training and judge if they work hard enough

Granit Xhaka wants Arsenal fans to have access to the players’ training so that they can see how hard the team works to deliver good results to them.

The former Arsenal captain knows what it means to be criticised by the fans, having been on the receiving end of some from a section of the Gooners since he joined the club.

The team is being rebuilt under Mikel Arteta, but is not perfect yet, and they missed out on a place in the Champions League late last season.

They have continued to work hard to help the club return to the top four, but sometimes it feels like the fans are not appreciative of the efforts they put into the game.

The midfielder now wants fans to come and watch them in training and judge.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: The people who do not see us in the training, for example, do not see how hard we are working in training. They see us only in the 90 minutes. Everyone has a good and bad day.

‘That is why I spoke with the club as well about ”why can’t we bring the fans maybe once a week so they can see us how we train?”

Fans want the absolute maximum performance from their team, and they will keep asking for more.

Sometimes, we truly do not appreciate how hard these players work because we just want to win.

Perhaps when we have access to their training, we will understand better.

