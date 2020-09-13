Yaya Sanogo is free – Should Arsenal take him back?

At a Toulouse end for Yaya! by Shenel Osman

Who remembers Yaya Sanogo? He joined us at the age of 20 from French side Auxerre in 2013 and went on to make a whopping 11 appearances for the club before moving on to greater pastures in 2017.

It is hard to remember the best of Sanogo, there are so many moments to capture, especially his four-goal mauling of Benfica back in 2014, in our pre-season Emirates cup fixture. He did however become one of those players who lifted the FA Cup back in 2014 when we won the trophy 9 years after our previous one.

It wasn’t until November 2014 though that we were blessed with a meaningful goal from him when he scored the opening goal in a competitive match against Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, a game which we won 2-0.

Sanogo made such an impact at the club, he was then loaned out to Crystal Palace in January 2015 for the rest of the season, earning his first call up only four days after joining Alan Pardew’s side, in a 3-2 away win against Burnley. He then managed to score his first goal for Palace in the same month he signed as they beat Southampton 3-2 in an away fixture in the FA Cup fourth round.

After returning from Palace, he was then loaned out again in July 2015, but this time he made the season long loan switch to Dutch side Ajax, scoring his first goals for them, a hat-trick, in a friendly match against Umm Salal SC from Qatar in August 2015. His goalmouth prowess even earned him the nickname “Yaya Sanogoal” from the Ajax fans.

As loans have seemed to favour him, he then returned to Arsenal and Arsene Wenger again opted to loan him out, this time to Charlton Athletic in 2016 where he scored a hat-trick for them in a 4-3 loss against Reading at the Valley. His only three goals coming in February 2017. Once returning from there, Arsenal finally got tired of loaning him out and sold him permanently to French side Toulouse, and over three years he was “second top scorer” at the club, but as his contract ended, he has now left on a free transfer.

He found himself back in England, this time agreeing terms with Middlesbrough, but unluckily for Sanogo, it has been reported that due to fitness concerns the move has fallen through.

Who will snap up Sanogo and help add to their strike-force? Gooners would you take him back? 😉

Shenel Osman (Please don’t take this article too seriously!)