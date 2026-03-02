Arsenal News Gooner News

Yaya Toure names the player that Arsenal is missing

Yaya Toure believes Martin Odegaard plays a crucial role for Arsenal in every match, insisting the Gunners feel his absence whenever he is not involved. Odegaard has led Arsenal effectively since becoming their captain, yet injuries have limited his participation in several fixtures this season.

The Gunners remain pleased to have him in their squad, but Mikel Arteta’s side has often had to compete without him. His injury, combined with the fine form of Eberechi Eze, has resulted in him missing some significant matches since the start of the campaign. Eze’s impressive performances have prompted some supporters to argue that he should remain in the team as one of their main players because he is performing at a consistently high level.

Odegaard’s Importance to the Team

Despite the growing debate, Toure considers the Norway international to be a vital link within the Arsenal side. He recognises the impact Odegaard makes when he features, particularly through his movement and ability to operate between the lines. The former Real Madrid player provides composure, creativity, and structure, qualities that Toure believes are difficult to replace. In his view, Arsenal clearly miss his influence when he is unavailable, especially in high-profile encounters where control and intelligence in possession are essential.

Toure’s View on Arsenal’s Approach

He said via the Metro:

‘You have to understand as well that Martin Odegaard, the captain, is a brilliant player and for me he’s a huge miss. He plays between the lines, he moves very well, I love this type of player.

‘You can be worried about making mistakes at this stage of the season because it can cost the team but I want to see the players be more open.’

Toure highlights not only Odegaard’s technical strengths but also the psychological aspect of Arsenal’s performances. He suggested that while players may fear making costly errors at this stage of the season, they must remain open and expressive, particularly in the absence of a leader who naturally brings fluency and confidence to the side.

